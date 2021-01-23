James Robb gives incredible blind audition on The Voice UK

James Robb had Anne-Marie and Olly Murs fighting over him on The Voice UK this weekend.

This summer's fourth season sees new coach Anne-Marie join Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones and Will.i.am in the spinning red chairs.

The latest episode saw the blind auditions return for this summer's fourth season.

One contestant winning a place in the battles was 27-year-old chocolate shop worker James Robb from Hitchin who performed Sting's Shape Of My Heart.

Watch James Robb's performance on The Voice UK 2021 below...

James Robb got both Olly Murs and Anne-Marie to turn for his blind audition.

Will.i.am revealed: "There's a reason I didn't turn and that's because I looked over to Anne-Marie and she was like 'He's fit!' so I was like 'I don't wanna battle!' Your voice was really juicy.. I don't mean like that though!"

After being left a little flustered by Will's comments, Anne-Marie told James: "I turned around pretty early just because I loved your tone of voice and you have such control over it. I heard the emotion in it. And I turned around and you looked really cool."

Olly said: "Great performance. I was just sat in my chair enjoying every moment of that. You're a great act, you've got a great voice, great style.

"I feel I just want to get to know you a bit more and pick the right songs for you. You've got everything going for you."

Choosing between the pair, James said: "It's a really difficult decision but... she turned around first, I think I'm going to go with Anne-Marie."

More acts auditioning on The Voice 2021 this weekend included Laura Sidney who belted out With One Look from the musical Sunset Boulevard.

The Voice airs Saturday nights on ITV.

You can watch and stream full episodes of The Voice online via the ITV website.

Singers who make it through the blind auditions will go on to take part in the battles later in the series.

Picture: ITV