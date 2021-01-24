Watch The Voice UK coaches sing together in game of 'Name That Tune'

The Voice UK coaches enjoyed an impromptu sing-a-long on this weekend's show.

This year's latest season sees new coach Anne-Marie join Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones and Will.i.am in the spinning red chairs.

Sundays episode saw the blind auditions continue but it wasn't just the acts that were singing.

During a break in filming the judges joined The Voice band for a spontaneous game of Name That Tune.

They performed a number of songs including classics I Feel Good by James Brown and Let's Get It On by Marvin Gaye.

Watch the group's performance on The Voice UK 2021 above.

Acts auditioning on The Voice UK on Saturday included 25-year-old radio broadcaster Laura Sidney who belted out a musical theatre classic and 34-year-old singer Jamie Leigh Nelson, cousin of Little Mix's Jesy Nelson.

27-year-old chocolate shop worker James Robb had Olly and Anne-Marie fighting over him after his audition while 18-year-old Grace Holden closed the night with an emotional audition.

Singers who make it through the blind auditions will go on to take part in the battles later in the series.

The Voice UK continues Saturday nights on ITV.

You can watch and stream full episodes of The Voice online via the ITV website.

