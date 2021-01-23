Jesy Nelson's cousin Jamie Leigh Nelson auditions for The Voice UK

The cousin of Little Mix star Jesy Nelson auditioned for The Voice UK 2021 this weekend.

Series 10 of The Voice UK welcomes Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones and Will.i.am back to the spinning red chairs with new coach Anne-Marie.

Saturday saw the blind auditions return for their fourth episode.

One of the acts who performed was 34-year-old Jamie Leigh Nelson from Essex who showcased a cover of Set You Free by N-Trance.

Watch Jamie Leigh Nelson's blind audition on The Voice UK below...

Ahead of her performance, Jamie said: "My mum and dad aren't really musical so I don't know really where it comes from... there are people in the family who are definitely musical. One of my cousins is Jesy Nelson from Little Mix.

"I just see her work so hard. She really, really wanted it and she went out there and got it. She just made me think, if she can do it, I can do it and they have done so, so well so I'm proud of her."

Jamie added: "I've been doing this all my life. I've worked hard. I've been on the circuit for so long now that I feel like I need that next step up."

Unfortunately Jamie didn't get any turns for her performance.

Olly said after the audition: "No denying she had an amazing range."

Sir Tom added: "I think she tried to get too much into one song."

Jamie said following her time on stage: "I really enjoyed it. I gave it everything and that's all you can ask for."

Other acts on this weekend's auditions included 25-year-old radio broadcaster Laura Sidney and 27-year-old chocolate shop worker James Robb.

The Voice UK continues Saturday nights on ITV.

You can watch and stream full episodes of The Voice UK 2021 via the ITV Hub website.

Picture: ITV