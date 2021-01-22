The Voice UK 2021: Meet this week's contestants in the latest auditions

Here's a first look at this week's latest blind auditions on The Voice UK 2021.

This weekend sees the fourth round of try outs for the new season. It's the tenth series of the show with four iconic red chairs ready to be turned.

Sir Tom Jones, Will.i.am and Olly Murs all return to the spinning seats alongside new coach Anne-Marie.

The coaches are looking for nine contestants for their teams in the blind audition stages as they fight for the best superstar singers.

Budding performers perform in a attempt to get the coaches hitting their buzzers. However the new series adds a new feature named The Block. During the auditions, each coach has one opportunity to stop another coach from selecting a singer to their team.

Ultimately, the viewers will decide who will win and pick up the top prize of a record contract with Universal label UMOD.

Meet this week's contestants on The Voice UK below...

Midé

33-year-old Midé is a singer-songwriter from London.

Midé performs

James Robb

27-year-old James Robb is a chocolate shop worker from Hitchin.

James Robb performs.

Leah Cobb

16-year-old Leah Cobb is a student from Newcastle.

Leah Cobb performs.>

Abilio ‘Abz’ Joao / BrokenPen

28-year-old Abilio ‘Abz’ Joao, who goes by the stage name BrokenPen, is a youth worker from London.

Abilio ‘Abz’ Joao performs.

Laura Sidney

25-year-old Laura Sidney is a radio broadcaster from Pontypool in South Wales.

Laura Sidney performs.

Grace Holden

18-year-old Grace Holden is from Essex.

Grace Holden performs.

Jamie Leigh Nelson

34-year-old Jamie Leigh Nelson is from Essex.

Jamie Leigh Nelson performs.

Jake O’Neill

23-year-old Jake O’Neill is a telecom agent from Ormskirk.

Jake O’Neill performs.

The Voice UK 2021 is on Saturday, 23 January at 7:30PM on ITV.

You can catch up with the show on the ITV hub.