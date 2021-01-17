Chanel Yates covered Harry Styles for her blind audition on The Voice UK.

This year's new season sees new coach Anne-Marie join Will.i.am, Olly Murs and Sir Tom Jones in the spinning red chairs.

This weekend saw the blind auditions return for the third episode.

One of the standout acts was 21-year-old Chanel Yates from Sheffield who performed a cover of Adore You by Harry Styles.

Watch Chanel Yates's blind audition on The Voice UK 2021 below...

Chanel - who revealed she decided to apply for the show while in the bath - got Anne-Marie to turn immediately for her take on the hit song.

Anne-Marie said: "I turned very quickly because I just heard your tone of voice and knew it was special. I just didn't have to wait any longer. I'm really happy no one else turned. I think you're really strong and these lot should be scared."

Sir Tom added: "It sounded great to me and with Anne-Marie turning you don't have anything to worry about, you deserve to be on this show."

Meanwhile Olly said: "Why did I not press the button for you?! Thank God you took the bath!"

Other acts on this week's blind auditions included 31-year-old Wura who impressed with a cover of Strange by Celeste who joined Team Tom and 27-year-old Alex Harry who performed idontwannabeyouanymore by Billie Eilish to win a place on Team Olly.

With Emma Willis again at the helm, The Voice UK continues Saturday nights on ITV.

Full episodes of The Voice can be watched online via the ITV Hub.

Contestants who make it past the audition stages will go on to compete in the battles later in the series.

Picture: ITV