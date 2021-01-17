Alex Harry covered Billie Eilish for an amazing audition on The Voice UK 2021.

Series 10 of The Voice sees Anne-Marie join the show alongside returning coaches Will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs.

At the weekend we saw the auditions continue for their third week.

One contestant winning a place in the battles was 27-year-old musician Alex Harry from Coventry who showcased a cover of idontwannabeyouanymore by Billie Eilish.

Watch Alex Harry's performance on The Voice below...

Alex Harry got Olly Murs to turn for his performance of the song, winning a spot in the battle rounds.

Olly said: 'I was thinking, 'Why is no one pressing their button here?!'. Then I was like 'I've got a button right in front of me, why aren't I pressing it?!'

"It was such a beautiful performance. It was a great song choice. I'm shocked I'm the only person who turned."

Sir Tom added: "You have an incredible, gentle talent. I'm so happy Olly turned for you, you deserve to be on the show."

Anne-Marie concluded: "It took me so long to realise that was a Billie Eilish song. You made it so you and I can't wait to see more."

Other acts on this week's blind auditions included 31-year-old Wura from London who impressed with a cover of Strange by Celeste who joined Team Tom and 21-year-old Chanel Yates from Sheffield who performed Adore You by Harry Styles to join Team Anne-Marie.

The episode also featured an impromptu performance from Sir Tom Jones who belted out With These Hands from his turning red chair.

The Voice is broadcast Saturday evenings on ITV.

You can watch and stream full episodes of The Voice via the ITV website.

Singers who make it past the blind auditions will go on to take part in the battle rounds later in the series.

