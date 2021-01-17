Watch Wura's stunning The Voice UK blind audition

Wura gave a stunning blind audition on The Voice UK 2021 on Saturday night.

Series 10 of The Voice sees Anne-Marie join the show alongside returning coaches Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones and Will.i.am.

Last night saw the auditions return for this summer's new series.

One of the standout acts was 31-year-old Wura from London who impressed with a cover of Strange by Celeste.

Watch Wura's audition on The Voice UK 2021 below...

Wura got Sir Tom to turn for her performance, winning a spot on his team.

"I wanted to do something different to see if my lower register registered with you guys," Wura said of her unique audition.

Sir Tom replied: "It registered with me! I thought it was wonderful and I'm so glad that I turned."

Will revealed: "I thought you were like an 18-year-old boy!"

Olly added: "I was going to press my button but looked at Tom and knew he was pressing it because it was such a beautiful performance, so unique... it was fantastic, well done."

And Anne-Marie commented: "I think that was absolutely beautiful. Your tone is so recognisable already."

Other acts on this week's blind auditions included 21-year-old Chanel Yates from Sheffield who performed Adore You by Harry Styles to join Team Anne-Marie while brothers Jordan and Wesley performed Go Get It by Mary Mary for their blind audition joining Team Olly.

There was also a special performance from Sir Tom himself who belted out With These Hands from his spinning red chair.

Hosted as usual by Emma Willis, The Voice 2021 is open to soloists, duos and trios.

Up for grabs for the winner is the top prize of a record deal.

The Voice 2021 airs Saturday nights on ITV.

You can watch episodes of The Voice 2021 online now via the ITV Hub.

