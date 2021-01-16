Watch Sir Tom Jones sing With These Hands at The Voice UK auditions

Sir Tom Jones gave an impromptu performance of With These Hands on The Voice UK 2021 tonight.

This year's new series sees Sir Tom return to the spinning red chairs together with Will.i.am, Olly Murs and new coach Anne-Marie.

Advertisements

Saturday evening saw the blind auditions return for the brand new season for their third episode.

During a break between auditions, Sir Tom performed With These Hands from his chair, joined by The Voice's resident band.

Watch Sir Tom Jones's performance on The Voice UK 2021 below...

Before singing, Sir Tom had spoken about meeting Elvis Presley.

The performance got a standing ovation from Tom's fellow coaches as well as the virtual audience.

Advertisements

Anne-Marie reacted: "I can't believe you just sat down singing that!"

Acts on this week's auditions included 31-year-old Wura from London who performed Strange by Celeste at her audition to win a spot on Team Tom.

21-year-old Chanel Yates from Sheffield performed Adore You by Harry Styles to join Team Anne-Marie while brothers Jordan and Wesley performed Go Get It by Mary Mary for their blind audition joining Team Olly.

Hosted as usual by Emma Willis, this year's series of The Voice is open to soloist, duos and trios.

Up for grabs for the winner is the top prize of a record deal. The winner of The Voice 2021 will be crowned later this year by the public.

The Voice UK 2021 airs Saturday nights on ITV.

You can stream episodes of The Voice UK 2021 on the internet via the ITV website.

Advertisements

Singers who make it past the blind auditions will go on to compete in the battles later in the series.

Picture: ITV