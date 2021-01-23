The Voice UK 2021 returned tonight for its fourth round of auditions of the new series - here are all the performances.

Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs and Will.i.am are back in the turning chairs for the new series this year - with newbie Anne-Marie.

Once more hosted by Emma Willis, The Voice UK 2021 welcomes talented performers who are competing for a record contract.

Viewers will ultimately decide the winner of The Voice UK 2021 but first acts need a spot on one of the four teams at the blind auditions.

The contestants perform their chosen song with a live band – but can they get the coaches to hit their buttons?

Here's a full recap of this weekend's fourth round of the blind auditions...

Abilio ‘Abz’ Joao / BrokenPen

28-year-old youth worker Abilio ‘Abz’ Joao from London, who goes by the stage name BrokenPen, got both Anne-Marie and Will.i.am to turn with his blind audition. Abs chose to join Team Will.

Leah Cobb

16-year-old student Leah Cobb from Newcastle joined Team Olly after he turned for her performance of Elle King's Ex's & Oh's.

Laura Sidney

25-year-old Laura Sidney from Pontypool in South Wales belted out Andrew Lloyd Webber's With One Look from the musical Sunset Boulevard for her blind audition. Unfortunately there were no turns from the coaches for Laura's standout performance.

James Robb

27-year-old chocolate shop worker James Robb from Hitchin performed Sting's Shape Of My Heart at his blind audition to get both Olly and Anne-Marie to turn. James chose to join Team Anne-Marie.

Midé

33-year-old singer-songwriter Midé from London performed My Love by Route 94/Jess Glynee at the blind auditions to secure a turn from Sir Tom and join his team.

Jamie Leigh Nelson

34-year-old Jamie Leigh Nelson from Essex performed Set You Free by N-Trance for her blind audition but unfortunately didn't get a turn from the coaches.

Jake O’Neill

23-year-old telecom agent Jake O’Neill performed I Want Love by Elton John at his blind audition, winning a spin from Sir Tom Jones.

Grace Holden

18-year-old Grace Holden from Essex performed The Calling's Wherever You Will Go for her blind audition, securing a place on Team Olly.

The Voice UK 2021 continues Saturday nights on ITV.