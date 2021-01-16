Here's a first look at the next episode of The Voice as it returns this weekend.

This Saturday evening sees the latest round of auditions for the new season.

It's the tenth series of the show and this year with four iconic red chairs ready to be turned. Original Voice stars Will.i.am, Olly Murs and Sir Tom Jones all return with newcomer Anne-Marie.

All four are after 9 contestants for their teams in the blind audition stages as they hunt for the next superstar singers.

Acts perform in an attempt to get a coveted chair turn.

But the new series adds a new format called The Block. Throughout the Blind auditions, each coach has the opportunity to stop a fellow coach from adding a act to his or her team.

They're auditioning for a place in the battles by winning at least one coach to turn around.

Ultimately, viewers will decide who will win and pick up the top prize of a recording contract with Universal label UMOD.

Chanel Yates

Chanel Yates performs.

Wura

Wura performs.

Rebecca Watkins

Rebecca Watkins performs.

Janel Antoneshia

Janel Antoneshia performs.

Alex Harry

Alex Harry performs.

Jordan and Wesley

Jordan and Wesley perform.

Sonny James Price

Sonny James Price performs.

Sweeney

Sweeney performs.

The Voice continues on Saturday, January 16 at 8:30PM on ITV.

You can watch episodes online via the ITV Hub here.