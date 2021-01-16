The Voice 2021 RECAP! All of the blind auditions from week three

The Voice UK continued tonight for its third round of blind auditions of the new season - here are all the performances.
Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs and Will.i.am return to the turning chairs for the latest season this winter - joined by new coach Anne-Marie.
Presented by Emma Willis, The Voice UK welcomes talented singers who are competing for a record contract.
The public will ultimately crown the champion of The Voice UK but the first step for the contestants is winning a spot on one of the four teams at the blind auditions.
The hopefuls perform their chosen song with a live band – but can they get the coaches to hit their buttons?
Here's a run down of this evening's latest round of the blind auditions...
Jordan and Wesley
27-year-old Jordan and 30-year-old Wesley are brothers from Coventry. They performed Go Get It by Mary Mary for their blind audition, getting both Anne-Marie and Olly to turn. They chose to join Team Olly.
Chanel Yates
21-year-old Chanel Yates from Sheffield performed Adore You by Harry Styles at her blind audition, getting Anne-Marie to turn and join her team.
Rebecca Watkins
30-year-old Rebecca Watkins from Swansea currently works as a gym manager in London. Rebecca performed Back in Black by AC/DC but despite giving it everything she didn't get a coach to turn.
Wura
31-year-old Wura from London belted out Strange by Celeste to get Sir Tom to turn for her, winning a spot on his team.
Sweeney
30-year-old Sweeney dancer and fitness instructor from London performed Bad Blood by Nao in the latest blind auditions. Anne-Marie, Tom and Olly all turned but Tom blocked Olly. Sweeney chose to join Team Anne-Marie.
Sonny James Price
25-year-old Sonny James Price from Bromsgrove performed Break My Heart Again by Finneas for his blind audition but unfortunately didn't get turns.
Alex Harry
Musician 27-year-old Alex Harry from Coventry performed idontwannabeyouanymore by Billie Eilish to get Olly to turn and win a place on his team.
Janel Antoneshia
Closing this week's auditions, 27-year-old Janel Antoneshia from Dudley performed Love And Hate by Michael Kiwanuka to win a place on Team Will after both he and Olly turned.
The Voice UK continues Saturday nights on ITV.