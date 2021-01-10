tellymix
The Voice UK 2021 contestants Instagram and Twitter usernames

Follow the The Voice 2021 line up on social media

Posted by Josh Darvill
The Voice UK logo

Here's where to follow all the The Voice UK 2021 contestants on social media.

The new series of The Voice 2021 started its blind auditions in January.

Acts performed to the backs of coaches Will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones, Anne-Marie and Olly Murs in the hope of getting at least one of them to spin around based on their voice alone.

Those that get through will head into the battle rounds as they compete for a place in the semi-final and final shows where viewers will ultimately decide the winner of The Voice 2021.

Meet the contestants and their social media usernames below...

The Voice UK Instagram and Twitter usernames

Team Tom

Mariam Davina
Instagram: @mariamdavina
Twitter: @mariamdavina

 

Hannah Williams
Instagram: @hannahsoulwilliams
Twitter: @HWAffirmations

 

Esther Cole
Instagram: @esthercolemusic

 

Team Will

Okulaja
Instagram: @okulaja_
Twitter: @JamesOkulaja

 

Jérémy Levif
Instagram: @jeremylevifmusic
Twitter: @JLevif

 

Kezia
Instagram: @keziasoul

 

Benjamin Haycock
Instagram: @benjaminhaycock
Twitter: @BenjaminHaycock

 

Team Anne-Marie

Lauren Drew
Instagram: @_laurendrew1
Twitter: @LaurenDrew2

 

Leona Jorgensen
Instagram: @norskovmusic1

 

Team Olly

Nathan Smoker
Instagram: @nathansmoker

 

Joe Topping
Instagram: @joetoppingmusic
Twitter: @josephtopping

 

Matt Croke
Instagram: @mattcroke
Twitter: @Matthew_croke

 

The Voice UK 2021 airs on ITV on Saturday nights.

You can watch episodes online and catch up on the current series via ITV Hub.

