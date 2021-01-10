The Voice UK 2021 contestants Instagram and Twitter usernames

Here's where to follow all the The Voice UK 2021 contestants on social media.
The new series of The Voice 2021 started its blind auditions in January.
Acts performed to the backs of coaches Will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones, Anne-Marie and Olly Murs in the hope of getting at least one of them to spin around based on their voice alone.
Those that get through will head into the battle rounds as they compete for a place in the semi-final and final shows where viewers will ultimately decide the winner of The Voice 2021.
Meet the contestants and their social media usernames below...
The Voice UK Instagram and Twitter usernames
Team Tom
Mariam Davina
Instagram: @mariamdavina
Twitter: @mariamdavina
Hannah Williams
Instagram: @hannahsoulwilliams
Twitter: @HWAffirmations
Esther Cole
Instagram: @esthercolemusic
Team Will
Okulaja
Instagram: @okulaja_
Twitter: @JamesOkulaja
Jérémy Levif
Instagram: @jeremylevifmusic
Twitter: @JLevif
Kezia
Instagram: @keziasoul
Benjamin Haycock
Instagram: @benjaminhaycock
Twitter: @BenjaminHaycock
Team Anne-Marie
Lauren Drew
Instagram: @_laurendrew1
Twitter: @LaurenDrew2
Leona Jorgensen
Instagram: @norskovmusic1
Team Olly
Nathan Smoker
Instagram: @nathansmoker
Joe Topping
Instagram: @joetoppingmusic
Twitter: @josephtopping
Matt Croke
Instagram: @mattcroke
Twitter: @Matthew_croke
The Voice UK 2021 airs on ITV on Saturday nights.
You can watch episodes online and catch up on the current series via ITV Hub.