The Voice UK 2021 contestants Instagram and Twitter usernames

Here's where to follow all the The Voice UK 2021 contestants on social media.

The new series of The Voice 2021 started its blind auditions in January.

Advertisements

Acts performed to the backs of coaches Will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones, Anne-Marie and Olly Murs in the hope of getting at least one of them to spin around based on their voice alone.

Those that get through will head into the battle rounds as they compete for a place in the semi-final and final shows where viewers will ultimately decide the winner of The Voice 2021.

Meet the contestants and their social media usernames below...

The Voice UK Instagram and Twitter usernames

Team Tom

Mariam Davina

Instagram: @mariamdavina

Twitter: @mariamdavina

Hannah Williams

Instagram: @hannahsoulwilliams

Twitter: @HWAffirmations

Esther Cole

Instagram: @esthercolemusic

Team Will

Okulaja

Instagram: @okulaja_

Twitter: @JamesOkulaja

Jérémy Levif

Instagram: @jeremylevifmusic

Twitter: @JLevif

Advertisements

Kezia

Instagram: @keziasoul

Benjamin Haycock

Instagram: @benjaminhaycock

Twitter: @BenjaminHaycock

Team Anne-Marie

Lauren Drew

Instagram: @_laurendrew1

Twitter: @LaurenDrew2

Leona Jorgensen

Instagram: @norskovmusic1

Team Olly

Nathan Smoker

Instagram: @nathansmoker

Joe Topping

Instagram: @joetoppingmusic

Twitter: @josephtopping

Matt Croke

Instagram: @mattcroke

Twitter: @Matthew_croke

Advertisements

The Voice UK 2021 airs on ITV on Saturday nights.

You can watch episodes online and catch up on the current series via ITV Hub.

More on: The Voice UK 2021