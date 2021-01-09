Watch Esther Cole's stunning The Voice UK blind audition

Esther Cole gave a stunning blind audition on The Voice UK 2021 this weekend.

Saturday saw the blind auditions for The Voice 2021 continue for their second week.

New coach Anne-Marie joins returning coaches Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones and Will.i.am in the spinning red chairs for series 10.

One contestant winning a place in the battles was 21-year-old Esther Cole from Cornwall who performed Let Me Down Slowly by Alec Benjamin

Watch Esther Cole's blind audition on The Voice UK below...

Esther got both Tom and Olly to turn for her.

Tom said: "You have a beautiful, beautiful voice. I thought, I don't want to let this girl go. I couldn't not hit [the buzzer]. You have a lovely voice."

Olly added: "You're brilliant and it was beautiful. Last time I had a girl from Cornwall on the show, she won the show - just saying!"

Deciding between the two, Esther said: "It's a really hard decision but I'm going to go with Tom."

Esther auditioned for The Voice UK alongside her best friend, Yana Bing.

21-year-old Yana, also from Cornwall, belted out Stupid Love by Lady Gaga for her blind audition but despite an energetic performance she didn't get any turns.

You can watch Yana's audition below...

Once more hosted by Emma Willis, this year's series of The Voice is open to talented soloist, duos and trios.

At stake is the top prize of a recording deal.

Viewers will ultimately crown the champion of The Voice UK 2021 in the grand final.

The Voice continues Saturday evenings on ITV.

You can watch The Voice via the ITV website.

Contestants who make it through the audition stages will go on to take part in the battle rounds later in the series.

Picture: ITV