The Voice UK: Benjamin Haycock's stunning original song gets four turns

Benjamin Haycock got all four coaches to turn on The Voice UK this weekend with an original song.

New coach Anne-Marie joins returning coaches Will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs in the spinning red chairs for series 10 this year.

The latest instalment on Saturday night saw the blind auditions continue.

One of the acts winning a spot in the next round was 24-year-old Benjamin Haycock from Devon who performed his own song called Restlessness

Watch Benjamin Haycock's audition on The Voice UK 2021 below...

Benjamin got all four coaches to turn for his audition with the judges full of praise for Benjamin's song and musicality.

Choosing between the four, Benjamin opted to join Team Will: "The coach I'm going to go for is Will.i.am."

Speaking before his audition, Benjamin said: "For my blind audition I'm going to be singing one of my own songs. It's a very personal one to me.

"The song is an open letter to my dad. I was sixteen when my dad died. He had a wonderful heart and was the happiest man in the room. To lose him at such a young age was a really big thing.

"The song is me telling him what I've been through but where I am now, married, living in Devon... it's almost like coming out of the other side."

Other acts on this weekend's episode included 21-year-old Esther Cole who performed Let Me Down Slowly and 33-year-old musical theatre performer Matt Croke who sang Come What May.

Hosted as usual by Emma Willis, The Voice 2021 continues Saturday nights on ITV.

You can catch up on full episodes of The Voice 2021 via the ITV Hub.

Singers who make it through the audition stages will go on to take part in the battles later this year.

Picture: ITV