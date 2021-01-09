Watch Matt Croke's show-stopping audition on The Voice UK

Matt Croke gave a show-stopping performance on The Voice UK 2021 this weekend.

Series 10 of The Voice welcomes Sir Tom Jones, Will.i.am and Olly Murs back to the spinning red chairs with new coach Anne-Marie.

Saturday saw the blind auditions continue with another set of contestants singing for a spin.

One of the acts winning a spot in the next round was 33-year-old musical theatre performer Matt Croke from Sheffield who performed Come What May from the hit Moulin Rouge film.

Watch Matt Croke's audition on The Voice below...

Matt won himself a spot on Team Olly, who said: "I only dream of hitting notes like that! This is amazing!"

Before his audition, Matt said: "I love being a part of theatre and always will. I've been so lucky to do great things in musical theatre, for me that's when I feel most alive.

"But I would love nothing more than to record my own album and focus more on just the singing.

"When lockdown happened, all theatres shut - gigs, concerts all had to stop. Entering this competition for me, I've always wanted to do it and just see what happens. I love playing parts but to do something that is just about my singing is an exciting feeling for me. It's a huge moment."

Once more hosted by Emma Willis, The Voice 2021 is open to talented soloist, duos and trios.

Other acts on this weekend's episode included 21-year-old Esther Cole who joined Team Tom after singing Let Me Down Slowly while 42-year-old stay at home dad Joe Topping opened up the latest round of blind auditions with Forever Young by Bob Dylan.

Singers who have made it through the first round will go on to compete in the battles later in the series.

The Voice UK 2021 continues Saturday nights on ITV.

Picture: ITV