Here's a first look at the next episode of The Voice UK as it returns on Saturday.

This weekend sees the second set of blind try outs for the new series fresh from last weekend's opening show

It's the tenth season of the show and this year with four turning red chairs ready to be turned.

Original Voice stars Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs and Will.i.am are all back together with new coach Anne-Marie.

The coaches are looking for nine contestants for their teams in the blind audition stages as they hunt for the next talented singers.

Budding performers belt their hearts out in a bid to get a coveted chair turn.

However this year adds a new element called The Block. Throughout the Blind auditions, all of the coaches has one chance to block one of their fellow coaches from selecting a act to their team.

Meet the acts hoping for a spin this week below...

Yana Bing

Yana Bing performs.

Esther Cole

Esther Cole performs.

Kim Jennett

Kim Jennett performs.

Benjamin Haycock

Benjamin Haycock performs.

Kezia

Kezia performs

Matt Croke

Matt Croke performs.

Leona Jorgensen

Leona Jorgensen performs.

Joe Topping

Joe Topping performs.

Watch all the latest auditions and see who gets a spin when The Voice UK airs on Saturday, 9 January at 8:30PM on ITV.

You can watch episodes online via the ITV Hub here.