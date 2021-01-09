The Voice 2021 RECAP! All of the blind auditions from week two

The Voice UK 2021 continued this evening for its second set of auditions of the new series - here are all the performances.

Will.i.am, Olly Murs and Sir Tom Jones are back in the turning chairs for the latest season this year - joined by new coach Anne-Marie.

Advertisements

Helmed by Emma Willis, The Voice UK 2021 is open to talented performers who are competing for a recording contract.

Viewers will ultimately vote for the champion of The Voice UK 2021 but first acts need a spot on one of the four teams at the blind auditions.

The performers sing their chosen song with a live band – but can they get the coaches to hit their buttons?

Here's a recap of tonight's second round of the blind auditions...

Joe Topping

42-year-old stay at home dad Joe Topping from The Wirral opened up the latest round of blind auditions with Forever Young by Bob Dylan. Olly and Tom both turned - but Olly blocked Tom meaning Joe joined Team Olly.

Advertisements

Yana Bing

21-year-old Yana Bing from Cornwall belted out Stupid Love by Lady Gaga for her blind audition but despite an energetic performance she didn't get any turns.

Esther Cole

21-year-old Esther Cole from Cornwall performed Let Me Down Slowly by Alec Benjamin at her audition, getting both Olly and Tom to turn at the last second. Esther chose to join Team Tom.

Leona Jorgensen

26-year-old full-time musician Leona Jorgensen from Sheffield performed Post Malone & Swae Lee's Sunflower for her blind audition, winning a spot on Team Anne-Marie.

Kezia

33-year-old singer-songwriter/mummy Kezia performed Your Love Is King by Sade at her blind audition, winning a place on Team Will.

Advertisements

Kim Jennett

25-year-old Kim Jennett from Warrington rocked out to Losing My Religion by R.E.M. at this weekend's auditions but unfortunately didn't get a coach to turn.

Matt Croke

33-year-old musical theatre performer Matt Croke from Sheffield performed Come What May by Nicole Kidman & Ewan McGregor, winning a place on Team Olly.

Benjamin Haycock

24-year-old Benjamin Haycock from Devon (via Birmingham) performed his own song called Restlessness for his blind audition, securing all four coaches to turn. With a full line up to select from, Benjamin chose to join Team Will.

Advertisements

The Voice UK continues Saturday nights on ITV. Episodes are available to watch online now via the ITV Hub here.

Picture: ITV