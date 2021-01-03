Watch Anne-Marie sing 2002 at The Voice UK 2021 auditions

Anne-Marie gave an impromptu performance of her hit 2002 at The Voice UK 2021 auditions.

Series 10 of The Voice sees Anne-Marie join the show alongside returning coaches Will.i.am, Olly Murs and Sir Tom Jones.

At the weekend we saw the auditions begin for the brand new season - but it wasn't just the contestants performing.

During a break in filming, Anne-Marie performed her single 2002 from her spinning red chair.

Watch Anne-Marie's performance on The Voice UK 2021 below...

Speaking about joining the show previously, Anne-Marie said: “I am SO excited to join Sir Tom, will.i.am and Olly as the new coach on The Voice UK. I can’t wait to work with incredible undiscovered talent! Wahoooooo!”

Olly said of Anne-Marie sitting alongside himself, Will and Sir Tom: "She was my guest mentor in 2019 and the advice and help she gave to my contestants that day was invaluable.

"I'm a huge champion of her. I can’t wait to hear about her own journey and I’m sure she will be a fantastic Coach.

"She is one of the biggest female artists in the industry right now, so it’s great to have her join the team and also help bring the Essex ratio up! We are taking over!“

Once more hosted by Emma Willis, this year's series of The Voice sees talented singers fighting it out for the top prize of a recording contract.

The winner of The Voice 2021 will be crowned later this year by the public.

The Voice continues Saturday nights on ITV.

You can watch The Voice on the internet via the ITV website.

Contestants who make it through the audition stages will go on to take part in the battles later this year.

Picture: ITV