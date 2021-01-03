Watch Okulaja's incredible Billie Eilish cover on The Voice UK

Okulaja gave a standout audition on The Voice UK this weekend with a cover of Billie Eilish.

Series 10 of The Voice sees Anne-Marie join the show alongside returning coaches Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs and Will.i.am.

Saturday saw the auditions kick off for this summer's fourth season.

One of the acts winning a spot in the next round was 17-year-old student Okulaja who showcased his own personal take on Everything I Wanted by Billie Eilish.

Watch Okulaja's audition on The Voice UK 2021 below...

Will turned for Okulaja and joined his team.

Other acts on this weekend's opening episode included Lauren Drew who got all four coaches to turn with a cover of Jessie J's Mamma Knows Best.

Hosted as usual by Emma Willis, this year's series of The Voice is open to talented singers.

For the winner is the top prize of a record deal.

The winner of The Voice 2021 will be crowned later this year by the public.

The Voice 2021 airs Saturday nights on ITV.

You can stream episodes The Voice 2021 online via the ITV website.

Contestants who make it past the audition stages will go on to take part in the battle rounds later this year.

Picture: ITV