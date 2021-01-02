Lauren Drew's amazing The Voice UK audition gets all four coaches turning

Lauren Drew won the first four chair tun of The Voice UK 2021 in tonight's auditions.

Series 10 of The Voice sees Anne-Marie join the show alongside returning coaches Sir Tom Jones, Will.i.am and Olly Murs.

This weekend saw the blind auditions begin for series 10.

One standout act from the first episode was 27-year-old musical theatre performer Lauren Drew from Wales who performed Jessie J's Mama Knows Best.

Watch Lauren Drew's blind audition on The Voice UK below...

Lauren got all four coaches to turn for her take on the hit song.

Choosing between the coaches, Lauren opted to become the first member of Team Anne-Marie.

Fans were quick to praise the performance, with one writing on Twitter; "First four chair turn of the year, well done smashed it. "

Another added: "That is how you do an AUDITION"

"Amazing voice!!" added a third.

Once more hosted by Emma Willis, this year's series of The Voice is open to talented singers.

For the winner is the top prize of a recording deal.

The winner of The Voice 2021 will be crowned later this year by the public.

The Voice UK 2021 continues Saturday nights on ITV.

Full episodes of The Voice UK 2021 from the ITV website here.

Acts who make it through the blind auditions will go on to compete in the battle rounds later this year.