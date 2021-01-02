After the first round of The Voice UK 2021 auditions, here are the contestants in the teams for the battle rounds.

The search for a new vocal super star continued this weekend as The Voice 2021 returned to ITV with its landmark tenth series.

will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs are back in the spinning red chairs as this year's coaches, joined by newbie Anne-Marie, on a brand new quest to uncover the best vocal talent that Britain has to offer.

As always, the first stage is the blind auditions where the contestants have to hold their nerve as they perform to the backs of the coaches. If any of the four like what they hear, they hit their buzzer to spin around and select that artist for their teams of ten.

If more than one spins then it's up the act to pick which team to join but if no coaches turn it's the bus back home.

Here's how the teams look for the battle rounds after the first weekend of blind auditions...

The Voice UK 2021 teams: Contestants

Team Tom

Mariam Davina



Mariam Davina

18-year-old part time hairdresser Mariam Davina from London performed Anyone by Demi Lovato in her blind audition.

Hannah Williams



Hannah Williams

38-year-old singer and vocal coach Hannah Williams performed Stay With Me by Lorraine Ellison at her audition.

Team Will

Okulaja



Okulaja

17-year-old student Okulaja performed his own take on Everything I Wanted by Billie Eilish at his blind audition.

Jérémy Levif



Jeremy Levif performs.

29-year-old teacher Jérémy Levif performed at his audition

Team Anne-Marie

Lauren Drew performs.

27-year-old musical theatre performer Lauren Drew from Wales performed Jessie J's Mama Knows Best at her audition.

Team Olly

Nathan Smoker



Nathan Smoker

20-year-old digital marketing intern Nathan Smoker from South East London performed at his blind audition.

How The Voice UK works

After the blind auditions comes the battle rounds where each coach will cut their teams in half by setting their artists against one another in a series of music duels which only one act can win.

However, as always, each coach has a 'steal', allowing them to pinch an artist let go by one of their rivals for their own teams, so you can be sure the above line ups will chop and change in the near future!

Acts will then face the semi-final and final where viewers will ultimately crown the winner.

The Voice UK 2021 continues Saturday nights on ITV.

