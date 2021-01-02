The Voice 2021 RECAP! All of the blind auditions from week one

The Voice UK continued tonight for its first set of blind auditions of the new season - here are all the performances.

Will.i.am, Olly Murs and Sir Tom Jones return to the spinning red chairs for the new series this year - with new coach Anne-Marie.

Once more hosted by Emma Willis, The Voice UK is open to talented singers who will compete for a record deal.

Viewers will ultimately crown the winner of The Voice UK but first they must win a spot on one of the four teams at the blind auditions.

The performers sing their chosen song with a live band – but can they get the coaches to hit their buttons?

Here's a rundown of the opening round of the blind auditions...

Mariam Davina

18-year-old part time hairdresser Mariam Davina from London performed Anyone by Demi Lovato. She got Anne-Marie, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs to turn and chose to join Team Tom.

Billy Beech

17-year-old Billy Beech from Grimsby performed Falling Like Stars by James Arthur but sadly didn't get any turns from the coaches.

Nathan Smoker

20-year-old digital marketing intern Nathan Smoker from South East London performed Can't Pretend by Tom Odell. Anne-Marie, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs all turned with Nathan choosing to join Team Olly.

Lauren Drew

27-year-old musical theatre performer Lauren Drew from Wales performed Jessie J's Mama Knows Best. All four coaches turned for Lauren who chose to join Team Anne-Marie.

Okulaja

17-year-old student Okulaja performed his own person take on Everything I Wanted by Billie Eilish. Will turned for Okulaja and joined his team.

Drew Thomas

27-year-old Drew Thomas from Grantham performed 'Exile' by Taylor Swift but unfortunately didn't get any turns, leaving the coaches with a lot of regrets.

Jérémy Levif

29-year-old teacher Jérémy Levif performed How Long Will I Love You by Ellie Goulding at his audition. All the coaches turn but Will used his Block on Olly. Jeremy chose to join Team Will.

Hannah Williams

38-year-old singer and vocal coach Hannah Williams from Winchester performed Stay With Me by Lorraine Ellison. Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs all turned and she chose Team Tom.

The Voice UK 2021 airs Saturday nights on ITV.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV Hub.