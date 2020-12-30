See a first look at The Voice UK 2021 blind auditions on ITV

Here's a first look at the opening round of The Voice UK 2021 auditions as it returns to screen.

This weekend sees the opening set of blind auditions for the new series as it launches on Saturday, 2 January at 8:30PM on ITV.

It's the tenth series of the show and this year with four spinning red chairs ready to be turned.

Original Voice stars Will.i.am, Olly Murs and Sir Tom Jones return with new kid on the block Anne-Marie. They need to choose nine contestants for their teams in the blind audition stages as they look for the latest superstar singers.

Budding performers come and sing their hearts out in a attempt to get the coaches hitting their buzzers.

However this year will add a new element - The Block. During the Blind auditions, the four Coaches will each have the opportunity to stop a fellow Coach from adding a singer to his or her team. Each Coach will get only one chance to use their ‘Block’ in the hope of trying to secure the best team possible - and weaken the chances of the other Coaches.

Meet the first contestants singing for the coaches this Saturday below...

Drew Thomas

Drew Thomas performs.

Mariam Davina

Mariam Davina performs.

Okulaja

Okulaja performs.

Nathan Smoker

Nathan Smoker performs.

Jeremy Levif

Jeremy Levif performs.

Billy Beech

Billy Beech performs.

Hannah Williams

Hannah Williams performs

Lauren Drew

Lauren Drew performs.

The Voice UK 2021 begins on Saturday, 2 January at 8:30PM on ITV.

