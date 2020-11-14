The Voice UK 2020 winner's single released - download and stream here!

The Voice UK 2020 winner's single has been released following tonight's final.

After last weekend's semi-final, four contestants remained on The Voice 2019 this evening.

Tonight saw Team Tom's Jonny Brooks, Team Will's Gevanni Hutton, Team Meghan's Brooke Scullion and Team Olly's Blessing Chitapa battling it out for victory.

Blessing and Jonny made the top two following the first round of performances, which saw Gevanni and Brooke eliminated.

It was Blessing who ultimately won The Voice UK and has now released her winner's song to download or stream here.

The single is a cover of Robbie Williams classic Angels.

Blessing Chitapa said of her victory: “Winning The Voice UK 2020 is my biggest achievement yet.

"I am so proud of how far I have come and I’m so intrigued to see what the future holds for me!"

She added: "I’m hoping my new single Angels can bless and inspire people to think about a certain someone in their life who has always been there for them.”

This series, which was paused earlier this year due to the pandemic, came to a conclusion in front of a virtual audience, who ultimately decided their winner.

Each of the remaining four performers sang their hearts out to fight for the crown with a new solo song before the four finalists also got the unique opportunity to duet with their Coaches.

With the virtual audience, who were beamed into the studio from their homes, then voting Blessing Chitapa and Jonny Brooks through to sing one last time.

With Blessing singing Robbie Williams Angels and Jonny Brooks singing Torn by Natalie Imbruglia – their respective winners singles – the virtual audience made their final decision of the night and voted Blessing as the winner of The Voice UK 2020 – meaning Olly Murs is undefeated and retains his title as winning Coach.

You can download Blessings brand new single Angels now.

Series 10 of The Voice UK returns in January 2021.