tellymix
The Voice UK 2020: First look at tonight's final performances

Posted by Josh Darvill
Team Meghan: Brooke Scullion performs.

Here's a first look at tonight's final of The Voice UK as the four finalists sing-off for victory.

After much delay, The Voice UK 2020 final will air tonight at 8:40PM on ITV.

The show will see finalists Jonny Brooks (Team Tom), Gevanni Hutton (Team Will), Brooke Scullion (Team Meghan) and Blessing Chitapa (Team Olly) battle it out to be crowned winner and secure a coveted record contract.

Each act will perform two songs: A new solo song choice and a duet with their coaches.

Meet the finalists and see a first look at their performances below...

Brooke Scullion (Team Meghan)

21-year-old Brooke Scullion is from Derry in Northern Ireland.

Team Meghan: Brooke Scullion performs. Picture: ITV
Brooke Scullion will duet with British singing sensation Ella Eyre due to her coach Meghan Trainor appearing on the show virtually. The pair will sing Rag N’ Bone Man’s Giant.

Brooke Scullion and Ella Eyre perform. Picture: ITV
Gevanni Hutton (Team Will)

Gevanni Hutton is a 18-year-old student who moved to London from Jamaica when he was 15.

Team Will: Gevanni Hutton performs. Picture: ITV
For their duet, Gevanni Hutton sings Bob Marley’s No Woman No Cry with Grammy Award winning artist will.i.am.

Gevanni Hutton and will.i.am perform. Picture: ITV
Blessing Chitapa (Team Olly)

18-year-old Blessing Chitapa is a student from Dudley.

Team Olly: Blessing Chitapa performs. Picture: ITV
Blessing Chitapa performs James Bay's Hold Back The River with Global popstar Olly Murs for their duet.

Blessing Chitapa and Olly Murs perform. Picture: ITV
Jonny Brooks (Team Tom)

Jonny Brooks is a 28-year-old from Ireland.

Team Tom: Jonny Brooks performs. Picture: ITV
For his duet, Jonny Brooks takes to the stage with legend Sir Tom Jones to duet Dobie Gray’s Drift Away.

Jonny Brooks and Sir Tom Jones perform. Picture: ITV
Also in tonight's show Coaches Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs and will.i.am take to the stage to perform Elton’s John’s ‘Saturday Night's AlRight for Fighting’.

And guest star Celeste will perform her latest single 'A Little Love', which features on the new John Lewis Christmas advert.

The show was recorded earlier this week in front of a virtual audience.

The Voice UK 2020 Finale airs tonight at 8.40PM on ITV

