The Voice UK 2020 final has some special duets lined up for tonight's show.

The much delayed final of The Voice UK 2020 airs this evening at 8.40PM on ITV as the winner is crowned.

Opening the episode, coaches Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs and will.i.am take to the stage to perform Elton John’s ‘Saturday Night's AlRight for Fighting’.

The show, which was recorded earlier this week in front of a virtual audience, sees finalists Jonny Brooks (Team Tom), Gevanni Hutton (Team Will), Brooke Scullion (Team Meghan) and Blessing Chitapa (Team Olly) battle it out to be crowned winner and secure a coveted record contract.

The final four also get the unique opportunity to duet with their Coaches.

Jonny Brooks will take to the stage with legend Sir Tom Jones to duet Dobie Gray’s Drift Away.

Gevanni Hutton sings Bob Marley’s No Woman No Cry with Grammy Award winning artist will.i.am

Blessing Chitapa performs James Bay's Hold Back The River with Global popstar Olly Murs.

And Brooke Scullion will duet with British singing sensation Ella Eyre (standing in for Meghan Trainor who appears virtually in the show from LA) singing Rag N’ Bone Man’s Giant.

As well as the performances from the acts and coaches, guest star Celeste will also perform her latest single 'A Little Love', which features on the new John Lewis Christmas advert.

The Voice UK 2020 final will air at 8:40PM on ITV.

Before then you can watch a first look at the coaches' performance in the video below...

Catch up with the latest from the contest online via the ITV Hub.

