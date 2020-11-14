The Voice UK 2020 contestants: Meet the four finalists

Who's in The Voice UK 2020 final? The finalists have been revealed after the semi-final.

January saw The Voice UK's new series begin as the coaches built up their four teams. Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones, Will.i.am and Meghan Trainor Hudson all picked ten talented artists in the blind auditions.

The battles then followed as the coaches cut their teams in half with a series of head to head musical duets that only one act could win.

However the steals were back, giving each coach the ability to pick up an extra acts that their rivals sent home, pinching them for their own teams in the knockouts.

In the knockouts the then remaining six acts in each team became two for the semi-final, which aired last weekend after much delay.

The semi-final saw four finalists confirmed who go forward to the grand final this Saturday night on ITV where the winner will be crowned.

See The Voice UK teams as things stand below...

The Voice UK 2020 finalists

Team Tom - Jonny Brooks Jonny Brooks

Jonny Brooks is a 28-year-old from Ireland who currently works as a janitor at a cathedral.

Social media: Instagram: @_brooksmusic_ - Twitter: @brooksfresh

Blind Audition Song: 'Sweet Thing' by Van Morrison

Blind Audition Coach Turns: Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones

Battle Opponent: Lara Anstead

Battle Song: 'Us' by James Bay

Outcome: Jonny won the Battle

Knockout Song: 'Don't Let Me Down by The Beatles

Semi-Final Song: 'Million Reasons' by Lady GaGa

Team Will - Gevanni Hutton

Gevanni Hutton

Gevanni Hutton is a 18-year-old student who moved to London from Jamaica when he was 15.

Social media: Instagram: @1negevanni

Blind Audition Song: 'Everybody's Free (To Feel Good)' by Rozalla

Blind Audition Coach Turns: will.i.am

Battle Opponent: Shauna Byrne

Battle Song: 'Imagine' by John Lennon

Outcome: Gevanni won the Battle

Knockout Song: 'People Help the People' by Cherry Ghost

Semi-Final Song: 'Many Rivers to Cross' by Jimmy Cliff

Team Meghan - Brooke Scullion

Brooke Scullion

21-year-old Brooke Scullion from Derry in Northern Ireland currently works for a petting zoo.

Social media: Instagram: @brookescullion

Blind Audition Song: 'Bruises' - Lewis Capaldi

Blind Audition Coach Turns: Meghan Trainor, Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones, will.i.am

Battle Opponent: Jordan Phillips

Battle Song: 'Water Under the Bridge' by Adele

Outcome: Brooke won the Battle

Knockout Song: 'Stay' by Rihanna

Semi-Final Song: 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart' - Mark Ronson & Miley Cyrus

Team Olly - Blessing Chitapa

Blessing Chitapa.

18-year-old Blessing Chitapa is a student from Dudley.

Social media: Instagram: @annatoria__ - Twitter: @annatoria__

Blind Audition Song: 'I'd Rather Go Blind' by Etta James

Blind Audition Coach Turns: Olly Murs

Battle Opponent: Beryl McCormack

Battle Song: 'Flying Without Wings' by Westlife

Outcome: Blessing won the Battle

Knockout Song: 'We Won't Move' by Arlissa

Semi-Final Song: 'Without You' by Badfinger (Mariah Carey version)

The Voice UK concludes this Saturday on ITV with the final show as the remaining contestants sing for the last time.

They'll perform a new solo song plus a duet with their mentors.

A virtual audience will then vote for their favourite who will win a record deal.