The Voice UK 2020 contestants: Meet the four finalists

Who's in The Voice UK 2020 final? The finalists have been revealed after the semi-final.
January saw The Voice UK's new series begin as the coaches built up their four teams. Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones, Will.i.am and Meghan Trainor Hudson all picked ten talented artists in the blind auditions.
The battles then followed as the coaches cut their teams in half with a series of head to head musical duets that only one act could win.
However the steals were back, giving each coach the ability to pick up an extra acts that their rivals sent home, pinching them for their own teams in the knockouts.
In the knockouts the then remaining six acts in each team became two for the semi-final, which aired last weekend after much delay.
The semi-final saw four finalists confirmed who go forward to the grand final this Saturday night on ITV where the winner will be crowned.
See The Voice UK teams as things stand below...
The Voice UK 2020 finalists
Team Tom - Jonny Brooks
Jonny Brooks is a 28-year-old from Ireland who currently works as a janitor at a cathedral.
Social media: Instagram: @_brooksmusic_ - Twitter: @brooksfresh
Blind Audition Song: 'Sweet Thing' by Van Morrison
Blind Audition Coach Turns: Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones
Battle Opponent: Lara Anstead
Battle Song: 'Us' by James Bay
Outcome: Jonny won the Battle
Knockout Song: 'Don't Let Me Down by The Beatles
Semi-Final Song: 'Million Reasons' by Lady GaGa
Team Will - Gevanni Hutton
Gevanni Hutton is a 18-year-old student who moved to London from Jamaica when he was 15.
Social media: Instagram: @1negevanni
Blind Audition Song: 'Everybody's Free (To Feel Good)' by Rozalla
Blind Audition Coach Turns: will.i.am
Battle Opponent: Shauna Byrne
Battle Song: 'Imagine' by John Lennon
Outcome: Gevanni won the Battle
Knockout Song: 'People Help the People' by Cherry Ghost
Semi-Final Song: 'Many Rivers to Cross' by Jimmy Cliff
Team Meghan - Brooke Scullion
21-year-old Brooke Scullion from Derry in Northern Ireland currently works for a petting zoo.
Social media: Instagram: @brookescullion
Blind Audition Song: 'Bruises' - Lewis Capaldi
Blind Audition Coach Turns: Meghan Trainor, Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones, will.i.am
Battle Opponent: Jordan Phillips
Battle Song: 'Water Under the Bridge' by Adele
Outcome: Brooke won the Battle
Knockout Song: 'Stay' by Rihanna
Semi-Final Song: 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart' - Mark Ronson & Miley Cyrus
Team Olly - Blessing Chitapa
18-year-old Blessing Chitapa is a student from Dudley.
Social media: Instagram: @annatoria__ - Twitter: @annatoria__
Blind Audition Song: 'I'd Rather Go Blind' by Etta James
Blind Audition Coach Turns: Olly Murs
Battle Opponent: Beryl McCormack
Battle Song: 'Flying Without Wings' by Westlife
Outcome: Blessing won the Battle
Knockout Song: 'We Won't Move' by Arlissa
Semi-Final Song: 'Without You' by Badfinger (Mariah Carey version)
The Voice UK concludes this Saturday on ITV with the final show as the remaining contestants sing for the last time.
They'll perform a new solo song plus a duet with their mentors.
A virtual audience will then vote for their favourite who will win a record deal.