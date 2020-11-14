The Voice UK 2020 concluded this weekend with its grand final - recap who won and all the performances here.

Will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones, Meghan Trainor and Olly Murs were in the spinning red chairs for the latest series this year.

Once more hosted by Emma Willis, The Voice 2020 is on the search for the UK's next talented singing sensation with a record deal up for grabs for the winner.

Saturday night saw four finalists go head to head: Team Tom's Jonny Brooks, Team Will's Gevanni Hutton, Team Meghan's Brooke Scullion and Team Olly's Blessing Chitapa.

A virtual audience voted for their favourite and it was Team Olly's Blessing who won The Voice 2020.

Watch all of The Voice UK 2020 final performances below...

Blessing Chitapa - Team Olly

For her first performance of the evening, Blessing belted out Before I Go by Guy Sebastian.

For their duet, Blessing Chitapa performed James Bay's Hold Back The River with Global popstar Olly Murs.

After making the top two, Blessing performed her winner's single, Angels by Robbie Williams.

Jonny Brooks - Team Tom

For his solo performance, Jonny performed Falling by Harry Styles.

For their duet, Jonny Brooks took to the stage with legend Sir Tom Jones to duet Dobie Gray’s Drift Away.

For his potential winner's single performance, Jonny performed Torn by Ednaswap (Natalie Imbruglia version).

Brooke Scullion - Team Meghan

Brooke started the final with her solo song, Edge Of Seventeen by Stevie Nicks.

For her duet, Brooke performed with Ella Eyre who stood in for Meghan who appeared virtually from LA. The pair performed Rag N’ Bone Man’s Giant.

Gevanni Hutton - Team Will

Opening his bid for victory, Gevanni started the final with his solo song, You've Got a Friend by Carole King.

For their duet, Gevanni Hutton performed Bob Marley’s No Woman No Cry with Grammy Award winning artist will.i.am.

The Voice UK airs on ITV.

It was previously announced that Meghan will be leaving the show at the end of the series after announcing her pregnancy.

Anne-Marie has been confirmed as the show's new coach, saying: “I am SO excited to join Sir Tom, will.i.am and Olly as the new coach on The Voice UK. I can’t wait to work with incredible undiscovered talent! Wahoooooo!”