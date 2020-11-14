The winner of The Voice UK 2020 has been crowned in this weekend's final results.

Tonight (November 14) saw the final of The Voice 2020 on ITV with four acts going head to head.

The finalists on The Voice UK this year were Team Tom's Jonny Brooks, Team Will's Gevanni Hutton, Team Meghan's Brooke Scullion and Team Olly's Blessing Chitapa

Who won The Voice UK 2020?

After two performances in Saturday's pre-recorded show from each act, a virtual audience voted for their favourite as the winner was crowned.

With the most votes it was Team Olly's Blessing Chitapa who won The Voice UK 2020.

The Voice winner: Blessing Chitapa.

Blessing said: “Winning The Voice UK 2020 is my biggest achievement yet. I am so proud of how far I have come and I’m so intrigued to see what the future holds for me!

"I’m hoping my new single Angels can bless and inspire people to think about a certain someone in their life who has always been there for them.”

Her coach Olly said: “Blessing absolutely deserves to be crowned the winner of this year’s Voice UK! I’ve always believed in her from the start, and to think that I was the only Coach who turned for her is amazing.

"She’s got an incredible voice, infectious personality and has a bright future ahead of her. I can’t wait to see what she does next.”

Saturday's show began with solo performances from the final four.

Meghan’s finalist Brooke performed Edge Of Seventeen by Stevie Nicks, Team Will's Gevanni showcased a cover of You've Got a Friend by Carole King, Team Tom's Jonny sang Falling by Harry Styles and Team Olly's Blessing performed Before I Go by Guy Sebastian.

Team Tom: Jonny Brooks performs. Picture: ITV

Following the solo songs, each of the acts duetted with their coach in a socially distanced performance.

Jonny took to the stage with legend Sir Tom to duet Dobie Gray’s Drift Away while Brooke duetted with British singing sensation Ella Eyre (standing in for Meghan, who appeared virtually from LA) singing Rag N’ Bone Man’s Giant.

Gevanni performed Bob Marley’s No Woman No Cry with Grammy Award winning artist will.i.am and Blessing performed James Bay's Hold Back The River with Global popstar Olly Murs.

The voting was then frozen before the top two acts with the most votes were revealed as Jonny and Blessing.

Team Olly: Blessing Chitapa performs. Picture: ITV

They returned to each sing their potential winner's single with Jonny performing Torn and Blessing performing Angels.

The vote then closed for good as Blessing was announced as the winner.

Elsewhere in the final there was also a performance from the coaches, singing Elton John's Saturday Night's Alright For Fighting, and a guest performance from Celeste.

The Voice UK will return with a new series in 2021 with a new coaching line up. It was previously announced that Meghan will be departing the show at the end of the series after announcing her pregnancy.

Anne-Marie has been confirmed as the show's new coach, saying: “I am SO excited to join Sir Tom, will.i.am and Olly as the new coach on The Voice UK. I can’t wait to work with incredible undiscovered talent! Wahoooooo!”