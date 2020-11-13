Celeste to perform on The Voice UK final this weekend

Celeste is to perform on The Voice UK final this weekend, it's been confirmed.

"We're thrilled that the phenomenally talented @celeste will be performing at #TheVoiceUK Final this Saturday!" the show's official Twitter page confirmed this week.

Advertisements

Earlier this year series nine of The Voice UK returned to ITV, with superstar coaches Sir Tom Jones, Meghan Trainor, Olly Murs and will.iam pressing their buttons for some incredible singing talent.

It’s the Final of The Voice UK this Saturday as the four remaining singers battle it out to win a recording contract.

Join the four superstar coaches, Sir Tom Jones, Meghan Trainor, Olly Murs and will.i.am to find out who will be crowned the winner of The Voice UK.

The finalists on The Voice UK this year are Team Tom's Jonny Brooks, Team Will's Gevanni Hutton, Team Meghan's Brooke Scullion and Team Olly's Blessing Chitapa.

The final will be filmed in front of a virtual audience who will vote to decide the winner.

The Voice UK final airs on Saturday, 14 November at 8:40PM on ITV.