The Voice UK 2020 finalists have been confirmed after this weekend's semi-final - recap all the results and performances here.

After a long delay, The Voice 2020 returned tonight (Saturday, 7 November) with the penultimate stage of the competition.

Coaches Will.i.am, Olly Murs and Sir Tom Jones were back in their spinning red chairs with Meghan Trainor joining them virtually from LA.

Each coach started the evening with at least two acts and by the end of the night they had to select one finalist each.

Tom chose Jonny Brooks, Will backed Gevanni Hutton, Meghan selected Brooke Scullion and Olly went with Blessing Chitapa.

These four finalists will be performing in the final next weekend where a virtual audience will ultimately choose the winner.

Recap all of The Voice 2020 semi-final performances and results below...

Jordan Phillips - Team Olly

Song choice: 'Power Over Me' by Dermot Kennedy

Lois Moodie - Team Tom

Song choice: 'Who You Are' by Jessie J

Trinity-Leigh Cooper - Team Meghan

Song choice: 'Lose You To Love Me' by Selena Gomez

Doug Sure - Team Will

Song choice: 'Nice For What' by Drake

Brooke Scullion - Team Meghan

Song choice: 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart' by Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus

Jonny Brooks - Team Tom

Song choice: 'Million Reasons' by Lady Gaga

Gevanni Hutton - Team Will

Song choice: 'Many Rivers To Cross' by Jimmy Cliff

Lucy Calcines - Team Will

Song choice: 'Problem' by Ariana Grande ft Iggy Azalea

Blessing Chitapa - Team Olly

Song choice: 'Without You' by Harry Nilsson

The Voice UK 2020 will conclude next Saturday night on ITV with the final.

All four of the finalists will sing for the top prize.

