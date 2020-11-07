The Voice UK 2020 finalists have been confirmed after this weekend's semi-final - recap all the results and performances here.
After a long delay, The Voice 2020 returned tonight (Saturday, 7 November) with the penultimate stage of the competition.
Coaches Will.i.am, Olly Murs and Sir Tom Jones were back in their spinning red chairs with Meghan Trainor joining them virtually from LA.
Each coach started the evening with at least two acts and by the end of the night they had to select one finalist each.
Tom chose Jonny Brooks, Will backed Gevanni Hutton, Meghan selected Brooke Scullion and Olly went with Blessing Chitapa.
These four finalists will be performing in the final next weekend where a virtual audience will ultimately choose the winner.
Recap all of The Voice 2020 semi-final performances and results below...
Jordan Phillips - Team Olly
Song choice: 'Power Over Me' by Dermot Kennedy
Lois Moodie - Team Tom
Song choice: 'Who You Are' by Jessie J
Trinity-Leigh Cooper - Team Meghan
Song choice: 'Lose You To Love Me' by Selena Gomez
Doug Sure - Team Will
Song choice: 'Nice For What' by Drake
Brooke Scullion - Team Meghan
Song choice: 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart' by Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus
Jonny Brooks - Team Tom
Song choice: 'Million Reasons' by Lady Gaga
Gevanni Hutton - Team Will
Song choice: 'Many Rivers To Cross' by Jimmy Cliff
Lucy Calcines - Team Will
Song choice: 'Problem' by Ariana Grande ft Iggy Azalea
Blessing Chitapa - Team Olly
Song choice: 'Without You' by Harry Nilsson
The Voice UK 2020 will conclude next Saturday night on ITV with the final.
All four of the finalists will sing for the top prize.