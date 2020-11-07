The Voice UK 2020 results! Finalists confirmed as five acts leave

Five contestants have left The Voice UK 2020 in tonight's semi-final results.

It was the penultimate show of The Voice 2020 Saturday as the 9 remaining singers performed for a place in next week's grand final.

Members of Team Olly, Team Meghan, Team Will and Team Tom all fought to stay in the competition and be one step closer to winning a recording contract.

In Saturday's semi-final show, each performed a brand new song in front of the coaches and a virtual audience before the coaches each picked one act for the final in their teams.

The Voice UK results - who's in the final?

Here's who's in the final of The Voice UK and who was eliminated in the semi-final:

Team Tom: Jonny Brooks - 28-year-old from Ireland



Jonny Brooks

Making his decision, Tom said: "The both of you did wonderful jobs, you're equally as good as one another... you both sing wonderfully well but I think the right decision is Jonny."

Eliminated: Lois Moodie

Team Will: Gevanni Hutton - 17-year-old student from London



Gevanni Hutton

Revealing his finalist, Will said: "This is a super hard decision because I'm being pulled in three directions. What do you do? I have to follow my heart and that's Gevanni."

Eliminated: Lucy Calcines and the public’s Lifeline winner Doug Sure

Team Meghan: Brooke Scullion - 20-year-old from Derry in Northern Ireland



Brooke Scullion

Meghan said: "My heart is on the floor, it's very sweaty. I love you girls both so much and I've known you now for over a year. You're both so talented but I'm going to follow my heart and I'm going to choose Brooke."

Eliminated: Trinity-Leigh Cooper

Team Olly: Blessing Chitapa - 17-year-old Blessing Chitapa from Dudley.



Blessing Chitapa.

Making his decision, Olly said: "You've both been amazing throughout the whole process. You both lit up the stage tonight and I'm gutted I have to make this decision. I've loved working with both of you... the person I'm taking through to the final is Blessing."

Eliminated: Jordan Phillips

Are you happy with the semifinal The Voice UK 2020 results?

The Voice UK 2020 continues next Saturday night on ITV with the grand final.

The final will see the final four remaining singers battle it out to win a recording contract.

