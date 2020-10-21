After much delay, The Voice UK 2020 is finally on its way back to TV!

The Voice UK 2020 will return to ITV in October, it's been confirmed.

The show will be back with a special catch up show, The Voice: The Semi Finalists, which will air on Saturday, October 31 at 9PM.

It'll recap the contestants who are in the semi-final following the auditions, battles and knockouts which aired earlier this year.

Emma Willis will host, introducing the nine semi-finalists including the special wild-card act as voted for by the public

Additionally, the entire series to date is currently available to watch online on the ITV Hub.

The Semi-Final and Final will follow over the next weekends. They will both be pre-recorded in front of virtual audiences beamed onto screens in the studio as they view all the action from their homes.

Meghan Trainor will appear on the show from LA, superimposed onto her chair to join fellow coaches Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs and Will.i.am

Meghan said: “I’m so sorry that I can’t travel and be there in person for the end of Season 9. I’m excited that the show is finally back and I will be there virtually to support my incredible team!”

In the Semi-Final the coaches will each select one of their acts to go through to the final where the show’s winner will then be decided by the virtual audience.

The winner will scoop a prize of a recording contract with Universal’s label UMOD.

Meanwhile, it's been announced that Meghan will be leaving the show at the end of the series after announcing her pregnancy.

Meghan said: "I had such a great time being a Coach on the Voice UK and spending time with everyone!

"I wish I could come back for Season 10, but I’m taking time to start my family and want to be really safe with the current travel restrictions. I’ll be missing you all very much and hope to see you soon!"

Anne-Marie has been confirmed as the show's new coach, saying: “I am SO excited to join Sir Tom, will.i.am and Olly as the new coach on The Voice UK. I can’t wait to work with incredible undiscovered talent! Wahoooooo!”

