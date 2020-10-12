The Voice UK will introduce new format twist 'The Block' for its 10th series in 2021.

ITV has confirmed the first details about next year's series, which has started filming in front of a virtual audience.

The show will see the return of The Blind auditions, The Battles, Semi Finals and Final plus a brand new twist - ‘The Block’.

During the Blind auditions, the four Coaches will each have the opportunity to stop a fellow Coach from adding a singer to his or her team.

Each Coach will get only one chance to use their ‘Block’ in the hope of trying to secure the best team possible - and weaken the chances of the other Coaches.

The Block isn't the only new addition to the 2021 series, with Anne-Marie confirmed as a brand new coach.

She joins Sir Tom Jones, will.i.am and Olly Murs on the show, replacing Meghan Trainor who will depart after the current series.

Anne-Marie said: “I am SO excited to join Sir Tom, will.i.am and Olly as the new coach on The Voice UK. I can’t wait to work with incredible undiscovered talent! Wahoooooo!”

Meghan will return for 2020's postponed finals later this year, appearing virtually from America, superimposed onto her chair

She won't be a part of the 2021 series after announcing her pregnancy.

Meghan said earlier this month: "I had such a great time being a Coach on the Voice UK and spending time with everyone!

"I wish I could come back for Season 10, but I’m taking time to start my family and want to be really safe with the current travel restrictions. I’ll be missing you all very much and hope to see you soon!"

The Voice UK airs on ITV.

The 2020 finals will air later this month (October) with a launch date for the 2021 series to be confirmed.

