The Voice UK confirms Anne-Marie as brand new coach for 2021

Anne-Marie has been announced as a brand new coach on The Voice UK for 2021.

Anne-Marie replaces Meghan Trainor who announced her exit from the show last week.

Advertisements

Popstar Anne-Marie has become one of Britain’s most-loved and successful singer since the release of her 2018 debut album, Speak Your Mind, which saw her become the biggest-selling debut artist of that year.

Following a slew of track drops this year – most recently, her Rudimental and Tion Wayne collaboration ‘Come Over’ – the nine-time BRIT Award nominee is currently working on her second studio album.

Anne-Marie will join Sir Tom Jones, will.i.am and Olly Murs in the search to find the next singing sensation, with the lucky winner securing a recording contract with Universal’s label UMOD. Emma Willis returns to host the show.

Anne-Marie said: “I am SO excited to join Sir Tom, will.i.am and Olly as the new coach on The Voice UK. I can’t wait to work with incredible undiscovered talent! Wahoooooo!”

Sir Tom Jones said: “Anne-Marie will bring an injection of fresh energy and ideas which is fantastic. I’m excited and anticipating a fun and challenging new Series 10!”

Advertisements

will.i.am added: “I'm really excited about this new season and welcoming Anne-Marie as our newest Coach on The Voice UK. With her songwriting, singing and performance skills, plus her tell-it-like-it-is approach, this makes her the perfect mix-it-up addition to this season.”

Olly Murs commented: "I'm so happy that Anne-Marie is joining us on the new season of The Voice UK. She was my guest mentor in 2019 and the advice and help she gave to my contestants that day was invaluable. I'm a huge champion of her. I can’t wait to hear about her own journey and I’m sure she will be a fantastic Coach.

"She is one of the biggest female artists in the industry right now, so it’s great to have her join the team and also help bring the Essex ratio up! We are taking over!“

While Meghan will return for 2020's postponed finals later this year, she won't be a part of the 2021 series after announcing her pregnancy.

Meghan said: "I had such a great time being a Coach on the Voice UK and spending time with everyone!

"I wish I could come back for Season 10, but I’m taking time to start my family and want to be really safe with the current travel restrictions. I’ll be missing you all very much and hope to see you soon!"

Advertisements

A spokesperson for The Voice UK added: "Huge congratulations to Meghan on the wonderful news she is expecting her first child.

"Meghan has been a fantastic Coach on The Voice UK and we look forward to seeing Meghan return for the end of Series 9, coming soon to ITV. Everyone at The Voice UK and ITV would like to wish Meghan the very best in 2021 and beyond."