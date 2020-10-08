Meghan Trainor leaves The Voice UK with new coach to be revealed

Meghan Trainor is to leave The Voice UK after its current series, it's been announced.

Meghan joined the ITV talent series this year, sitting in the famous spinning red chairs alongside Will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs.

While Meghan will return for the show's postponed finals later this year, it's been confirmed that she won't be a part of the 2021 series after announcing her pregnancy.

Meghan said: "I had such a great time being a Coach on the Voice UK and spending time with everyone!

"I wish I could come back for Season 10, but I’m taking time to start my family and want to be really safe with the current travel restrictions. I’ll be missing you all very much and hope to see you soon!"

A spokesperson for The Voice UK added: "Huge congratulations to Meghan on the wonderful news she is expecting her first child.

"Meghan has been a fantastic Coach on The Voice UK and we look forward to seeing Meghan return for the end of Series 9, coming soon to ITV. Everyone at The Voice UK and ITV would like to wish Meghan the very best in 2021 and beyond."

A new coach will be announced in due course.

It was recently confirmed that The Voice UK would conclude its delayed 2020 series later this month (October) with the semi-final and final.

Meghan will appear on the show virtually from America, superimposed onto her chair to join fellow coaches Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs and will.i.am.

Meghan said: “I’m so sorry that I can’t travel and be there in person for the end of Season 9. I’m excited that the show is finally back and I will be there virtually to support my incredible team!”

ITV have also confirmed how the semi-final and final will work with both episodes pre-recorded in the coming weeks in front of a virtual audience.

In the Semi-Final the coaches will each select one of their acts to go through to the final where the show’s winner will then be decided by the virtual audience.

Picture: ITV