Meghan Trainor to appear on The Voice UK virtually for final episodes

Meghan Trainor will appear on The Voice UK's remaining episodes remotely from LA.

The Voice UK 2020 will return to ITV in October with its semi-final and final.

Advertisements

Meghan will appear on the show virtually from America, superimposed onto her chair to join fellow Coaches Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs and will.i.am.

Meghan said: “I’m so sorry that I can’t travel and be there in person for the end of Season 9. I’m excited that the show is finally back and I will be there virtually to support my incredible team!”

ITV have also confirmed how the semi-final and final will work with both episodes pre-recorded in the coming weeks in front of a virtual audience.

In the Semi-Final the coaches will each select one of their acts to go through to the final where the show’s winner will then be decided by the virtual audience.

Currently nine acts remain in the competition. They are Team Tom's Jonny Brooks and Lois Moodie; Team Will's Gevanni Hutton, Lucy Calcines and the public’s Lifeline winner Doug Sure; Team Meghan's Trinity-Leigh Cooper and Brooke Scullion and Team Olly's Jordan Phillips and Blessing Chitapa

The winner will scoop a prize of a recording contract with Universal’s label UMOD.

Advertisements

Exact air dates for the semi-final and final are to be announced.

Ahead of the show's return a special catch up show will air, reminding the audience at home of the story so far. The entire series will also be made available to stream online via the ITV Hub from October 3.