The Voice UK 2021 blind auditions to be filmed in front of virtual audience

Auditions for The Voice UK 2021 will be filmed in front of a virtual audience, it's been revealed.

While the 2020 series has yet to conclude, filming of the blind auditions for next year are set to begin in October.

Due to current pandemic restrictions, there will not be a live audience as usual but instead a virtual crowd watching on from home.

ITV have put the call out for fans of the show to take part. They say: "The Voice UK are looking for fans of the show - and our celebrity Coaches - to be part of an interactive audience experience for our up and coming Blind Auditions for The Voice 2021 series!

"If you're a huge fan of the show, or a Coach super fan with a burning question for one of our Coaches (or a funny story about them!) we want to hear from you by 7th October 2020!"

To apply to be in the audience for The Voice UK 2021 auditions, visit the ITV website here.

As for this year's series, ITV says the remaining two episodes will air in October.

The series launched back in January with its pre-recorded blind auditions, battle rounds and knockouts but the semi-final and final were postponed when the UK went into lockdown.

ITV said at the time: "We have taken the difficult decision to postpone The Voice UK’s live Semi-Final and Final until later this year.

"They were due on air on the 28th March and 4th April, and we are working to replace them in the schedule with some bespoke, clip-based The Voice UK specials."

Exact dates for the two remaining shows, which will see the winner crowned, are still be announced.

The show is currently hosted by Emma Willis with coaches Will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs and Meghan Trainor.

