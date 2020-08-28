Clean Bandit, Mabel & 24kGoldn to perform on The Voice Kids final

Clean Bandit will perform on The Voice Kids UK 2020 final on Saturday night.

Series four of The Voice Kids reaches its final stages this weekend as four acts sing for victory.

But it's not just them who are performing, with Clean Bandit also taking to the stage.

They will be joined by Mabel and 24kGoldn for a performance of their new song Tick Tock.

The Voice Kids 2020 final airs on Saturday night, August 29, on ITV from 7:20PM.

The final four contestants will sing in the hope of winning the competition and the ultimate prize of a £30,000 bursary towards their musical education, as well as a VIP trip to Universal studios, Orlando.

For the first time, coaches Paloma Faith, Will.i.am, Danny Jones and Pixie Lott will only offer up their opinions as a virtual audience have the power to vote for their favourite and decide the winner.

The acts in the final are Team Will's Victoria Alsina, Team Pixie's Justine Afante, Team Paloma's Dara McNicholl and Team Danny's George Elliott.

Meanwhile applications for next year's series in 2021 of The Voice Kids are currently open now.