The Voice Kids 2020 final airs tonight on ITV - here's all you need to know.

From The Voice Kids UK start time to all the song choices, here's your guide to this evening's live show.

The Voice Kids final start time

The Voice Kids 2020 final will air tonight, Saturday August 29.

The final will start at 7:20PM and run until 9:05PM and will see both the performances and results.

As well as watching on TV, you'll be able to watch live online via the ITV Hub.

Due to the pandemic, the final won't be live. It was pre-recorded last weekend in front of a virtual audience who helped decide the winner.

The Voice Kids finalists

Following the blind auditions, battle rounds and semi-final knockout stages just four acts remain on The Voice Kids.

The contestants in The Voice Kids final are:

Team Will's Victoria Alsina - 7-year-old from Middlesex

Team Pixie's Justine Afante - 13-year-old from Swansea

Team Paloma's Dara McNicholl - 12-year-old from County Derry

Team Danny's George Elliott - 10-year-old from Peterborough

The Voice Kids final guest performer

Alongside the performances from the acts and coaches, there will be a special guest performance.

It's been confirmed that Clean Bandit are also taking to the stage.

They will be joined by Mabel and 24kGoldn for a performance of their new song Tick Tock.

