The winner of The Voice Kids 2020 has been crowned in tonight's final results.

This evening (August 28) saw the final of The Voice Kids' fourth series with four acts going head to head.

The finalists on The Voice Kids were Team Will's Victoria Alsina, Team Pixie's Justine Afante, Team Paloma's Dara McNicholl and Team Danny's George Elliott.

After two performances in tonight's pre-recorded show from each act, a virtual audience voted for their favourite as the winner was crowned.

With the most votes it was Team Pixie's Justine Afante who won The Voice Kids 2020.

Final: Justine and Pixie Lott.

Justine was left in tears by the result, saying: "I am in so much shock. They were all so good!"

Her coach Pixie added: "I am just so, so proud. You have worked so hard and the proof is in the pudding. What we all saw tonight, all of you were amazing. What a series and what talent and we got to be front row."

Justine walked away with a £30,000 prize towards her musical education plus a special family holiday to Orlando courtesy of Universal Studios and Norwegian Air.

Saturday's show began with solo performances from the final four.

Pixie’s finalist Justine performed Beyonce's Listen, Team Danny's George showcased a cover of When You Were Young by The Killers, Team Paloma's Dara sang Against All Odds by Phil Collins and Team Will's Victoria performed Alicia Keys' Girl On Fire.

Following the solo songs, each of the acts duetted with their coach in a socially distanced performance.

Pixie and Justine sang Don’t You Worry ’Bout a Thing by Tori Kelly while Danny and George performed Bruce Springsteen's iconic song Born To Run.

Will.i.am and Victoria duetted on Where Is The Love by The Black Eyed Peas and Paloma and Dara performed Ain't No Mountain High Enough.

There was also a performance from the coaches, singing Fatboy Slim classic Praise You to, and a guest appearance from Clean Bandit and Mabel singing Tick Tock.

The Voice Kids airs on ITV.

Applications for The Voice Kids 2021 are open now.