The Voice Kids RECAP! Final performances and results - who won?

The Voice Kids 2020 concluded this weekend with its grand final - recap who won and all the performances here.

Will.i.am, Pixie Lott and Danny Jones were back in the spinning red chairs for series 4 this summer - together with new coach Paloma Faith.

Once more hosted by Emma Willis, The Voice Kids was open to talented young soloists between the ages of seven and 14.

Saturday night saw four finalists go head to head: Team Will's Victoria Alsina, Team Pixie's Justine Afante, Team Paloma's Dara McNicholl and Team Danny's George Elliott.

Up for grabs for the winner was a £30,000 bursary towards their musical education plus a dream family holiday to Orlando.

A virtual audience voted for their favourite and it was Team Pixie's Justine who won The Voice Kids 2020.

Watch all of The Voice UK 2020 final performances below...

Justine Afante - Team Pixie

Up first, Justine started the final with her solo song, Listen by Beyonce.

For her duet with coach Pixie Lott, Justine performed Don’t You Worry ’Bout a Thing by Tori Kelly.

George Elliott - Team Danny

Team Danny's George opened his final performances with a cover of When You Were Young by The Killers.

For his duet with coach Danny, George performed Bruce Springsteen classic Born To Run.

Dara McNicholl - Team Paloma

For his solo performance in The Voice Kids final Dara sang Against All Odds by Phil Collins.

Duetting with mentor Paloma, Dara performed Ain't No Mountain High Enough.

Victoria Alsina - Team Will

Closing the first round of songs, Victoria performed Alicia Keys' Girl On Fire.

For their duet, Victoria and Will sang a cover of Where Is The Love by the Black Eyed Peas.

The Voice Kids coaches performance

Before the acts performed, opening the show was a group performance from the coaches. Will.i.am, Pixie Lott, Danny Jones and Paloma, bringing Fatboy Slim classic Praise You to the Voice Kids stage.

The Voice Kids airs on ITV.

You can watch full episodes online via the ITV Hub.

Applications for The Voice Kids 2021 are open now.

