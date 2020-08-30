The Voice Kids 2020 winner: All about Justine Afante

It was Justine Afante, who won The Voice Kids 2020 UK this year.

August saw the live final of The Voice Kids' fourth series with four acts going head to head.

The finalists on The Voice Kids were 10-year-old Lil Shan Shan (Team Will), 9-year-old Keira Laver (Team Jessie), 12-year-old Gracie-Jayne Fitzgerald (Team Pixie) and 13-year-old Sam Wilkinson (Team Danny).

They each performed twice, including a duet with their coach, before a virtual audience got the chance to vote for their favourite.

With the most votes, it was Team Pixie's Justine Afante who won The Voice Kids 2020.

Meet Justine Afante

13-year-old Justine comes from Swansea.

For her original blind audition, Justine performed a show stopping cover of Never Enough from The Greatest Showman.

Justine got all four coaches to turn for her take on the hit movie song and chose to join Team Pixie.

"I got goosebumps!" reacted Pixie. "That was really beautiful, crystal clear, you really took it up and up and up. I feel like there's even more in you to go. You have such a gift and purpose.

"I think you have such an amazing crystal clear voice. What makes it even more special, you have a passion behind it which you can't always teach."

Justine went on to perform Rise Up in the battle rounds and then "One Moment in Time in the knockouts.

In the final, Justine performed Listen and duetted with Pixie singing Don't You Worry 'bout a Thing.

Justine walked away with a £30,000 prize towards their musical education plus a special family holiday to Orlando courtesy of Universal Studios and Norwegian Air.

Justine was left in tears by the result, saying: "I am in so much shock. They were all so good!"

Her coach Pixie added: "I am just so, so proud. You have worked so hard and the proof is in the pudding. What we all saw tonight, all of you were amazing. What a series and what talent and we got to be front row."

The Voice Kids airs on ITV.

Applications for The Voice Kids 2021 are open now.