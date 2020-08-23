The Voice Kids: 7-year-old Victoria's stunning performance of 'Hero'

7-year-old Victoria Alsina won a spot on The Voice Kids final on Saturday night.

The youngster previously performed How Far I'll Go from the Disney film Moana at her blind audition, winning a place on Team Will.

Advertisements

In Saturday night's semi-final, Victoria returned with a cover of Hero by Mariah Carey.

It won her a spot in the grand final as Will chose Victoria as his finalist.

You can watch her performance of Hero in the video below...

Alongside Victoria, will.i.am's semi-finalists were Savannah and Amos.

Advertisements

Choosing Victoria for the final, Will said: "My gut is split into three equal parts. The person I'm taking through is.. Victoria."

Once more hosted by Emma Willis, this year's series of The Voice Kids is open to talented young singers aged between 7 and 14.

Up for grabs for the winner is the top prize of a music bursary worth £30,000 plus an incredible family getaway to Orlando.

A virtual audience will vote for the winner of The Voice Kids in a final later this year.

The Voice Kids is broadcast Saturday nights on ITV.

Advertisements

You can watch and stream full episodes of The Voice Kids online via the ITV Hub website.

Meanwhile The Voice UK live shows will air later this year after being postponed from the Spring.