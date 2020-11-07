The Voice UK 2020 semi-final start time, contestants and new changes

The Voice UK 2020 semi-final and final details have been confirmed.

After the auditions, battles and knockouts aired earlier this year, the show was paused due to the pandemic.

Now the 2020 series is set for its epic conclusion as one singer is crowned winner of The Voice UK 2020.

When are The Voice UK 2020 semi-final and final?

The Voice 2020 semi-final will air on Saturday, 7 November on ITV from 8:45PM.

The final will follow next weekend, airing Saturday 14 November at 8:40PM.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, there have been a number of changes. Both the semi-final and final will be pre-recorded in front of a 'virtual audience'.

A selection of fans will be able to watch the show online ahead of it airing on TV and help decide the winner of the series.

Meanwhile, Meghan Trainor will appear on the show from LA, superimposed onto her chair to join fellow Coaches Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs and will.i.am.

Meghan said: “I’m so sorry that I can’t travel and be there in person for the end of Season 9. I’m excited that the show is finally back and I will be there virtually to support my incredible team!”

The Voice 2020 contestants

Currently nine acts remain in the competition. They are:

Team Tom: Jonny Brooks and Lois Moodie

Team Will: Gevanni Hutton, Lucy Calcines and the public’s Lifeline winner Doug Sure

Team Meghan: Trinity-Leigh Cooper and Brooke Scullion

Team Olly: Jordan Phillips and Blessing Chitapa

In the the semi-final, the coaches will each pick one act in their teams to progress through to the next round.

The four finalists will then go head to head in the final where the virtual audience will decide the winner.

That lucky singer will be set on the road to realizing their artistic ambitions as they scoop a prize of a recording contract with Universal’s label UMOD.

You can watch past episodes from The Voice UK online now via the ITV Hub here.

