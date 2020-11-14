The Voice UK 2020 final start time, contestants, songs and spoilers

The Voice UK 2020 final airs tonight on ITV - here's all you need to know.

After the auditions, battles and knockouts aired earlier this year, the show was paused due to the pandemic.

Advertisements

Now the 2020 series is set for its epic conclusion as one singer is crowned winner of The Voice UK 2020.

When are The Voice UK 2020 semi-final and final?

The Voice 2020 final will air on Saturday 14 November at 8:40PM.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, there have been a number of changes. Both the semi-final and final will be pre-recorded in front of a 'virtual audience'.

A selection of fans will be able to watch the show online ahead of it airing on TV and help decide the winner of the series.

Meanwhile, Meghan Trainor will appear on the show from LA, superimposed onto her chair to join fellow Coaches Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs and will.i.am.

Meghan said: “I’m so sorry that I can’t travel and be there in person for the end of Season 9. I’m excited that the show is finally back and I will be there virtually to support my incredible team!”

The Voice 2020 contestants and songs

Currently four acts remain in the competition for the final. They are:

Advertisements

Team Tom: Lois Moodie

Team Will: Gevanni Hutton

Team Meghan: Brooke Scullion

Team Olly: Blessing Chitapa

The four finalists will go head to head in the final where the virtual audience will decide the winner.

The final four also get the unique opportunity to duet with their Coaches. Tonight viewers will see Jonny Brooks take to the stage with legend Sir Tom Jones to duet Dobie Gray’s Drift Away. Brooke Scullion will duet with British singing sensation Ella Eyre (who stands-in for Coach Meghan Trainor) singing Rag N’ Bone Man’s Giant. Gevanni Hutton sings Bob Marley’s No Woman No Cry with Grammy Award winning artist will.i.am. And Blessing Chitapa performs James Bay's Hold Back The River with Global popstar Olly Murs.

That lucky singer will be set on the road to realizing their artistic ambitions as they scoop a prize of a recording contract with Universal’s label UMOD.

Advertisements

Meanwhile the final will also see a special performance from Celeste.

You can watch past episodes from The Voice UK online now via the ITV Hub here.

More on: The Voice UK 2020