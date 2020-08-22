The Voice Kids 2020 finalists: Meet the contestants in the final

The Voice Kids 2020 finalists have been confirmed - meet the final four contestants in the final here.

Series four of the The Voice Kids in the UK continued on Saturday with the semi-final knockouts.

The new series brings a change, with Paloma Faith joining the series as a coach alongside returning coaches Pixie Lott, Will.i.am and Danny Jones.

Both solo singers and double acts, aged seven to 14, were eligible to come and sing their hearts out at the blind auditions.

Those that got a turn went through to the battles where the coaches had to cut their teams down from 9 each to just three. In each battle, three acts faced off with the same song with their coach picking just one to progress through to the semi-finals.

In the semi-finals the three acts on each team performed one at a time for the coaches and audience before their mentor picked just one to progress through to the final.

Meet the contestants in The Voice Kids final 2020 below...

The Voice Kids finalists 2020

Victoria Alsina - Team Will

7-year-old Victoria from Middlesex performed How Far I'll Go from the Disney film Moana at her blind audition.

In the battles, Victoria beat Ruby and Misha with Shake It Off.

For her semi-final performance, Victoria performed Hero by Mariah Carey.

George Elliott - Team Danny

Team Danny: George.

10-year-old George from Peterborough rocked out on stage as he performed Plug in Baby by Muse at the blind auditions.

In the battles, George beat Jimmy and Nessa & Cathal with Got My Mind Set on You.

For his semi-final performance, George performed Radio Ga Ga by Queen.

Justine Afante - Team Pixie

Team Pixie: Justine.

13-year-old Justine from Swansea wowed at the blind auditions with a cover of Never Enough from The Greatest Showman.

In the battles, Justine beat Jemima and Jae-Jai with Rise Up.

For her semi-final performance, Justine performed One Moment In Time by Whitney Houston.

Dara McNicholl - Team Paloma

Dara is a 12-year-old from County Derry. His blind audition song was I Have Nothing by Whitney Houston.

In the battles, Dara beat Rachel and Heidi with Whenever, Wherever.

For his semi-final performance, Dara performed Nothing Compares 2 U by Sinéad O'Connor and Prince.

What's next on The Voice Kids?

Next weekend (Saturday, August 29) the final four will perform in the final in the hope of winning The Voice Kids 2020.

Win the competition and they’ll secure a £30,000 bursary towards their musical education as well as a family holiday to Orlando courtesy of Universal Studios and Norwegian Air.

The Voice Kids airs Saturday nights on ITV.