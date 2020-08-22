The Voice Kids RECAP! Semi-final results - who's in the final?

The Voice Kids finalists have been confirmed after this weekends semi-final - recap all the results and performances here.

The Voice Kids UK 2020 continued tonight (Saturday, August 22) with the penultimate stage of the competition.

Advertisements

Coaches Will.i.am, Pixie Lott, Paloma Faith and Danny Jones were back in their spinning red chairs with tough choices to make.

Each coach started the evening with three acts and by the end of the night they had to select one finalist each.

Danny chose George Elliott, Pixie backed Justine Afante, Paloma selected Dara McNicholl and Will went with Victoria Alsina.

These four finalists will be performing in the final where the public will ultimately choose the winner. The prize is now within touching distance…a £30,000 bursary towards their musical education as well as a family holiday to Orlando courtesy of Universal Studios and Norwegian Air.

Recap all of The Voice Kids 2020 semi-final performances and results below...

Team Pixie

Pixie Lott's semi-finalists were Rae, Joshua and Justine.

Choosing Justine for the final, Pixie said: "I really think there's something super special in all of you. I feel so lucky and grateful that all of you are on my team. I love you all, I'm going to go with... Justine."

Watch Team Pixie's semi-final performances below....

Rae

Rae performed Christina Aguilera's Reflection in the semi-final.

Justine

Justine's semi-final song choice was One Moment In Time by Whitney Houston.

Advertisements

Joshua

For the semi-final, Joshua performed Lewis Capaldi's Before You Go .

Team Paloma

New kid on the block Paloma Faith had Isla, Dara and Hayley on her team of semi-finalists.

Choosing Dara to go through to the final, Paloma said: "I honestly think you are all my finalists. What you've done is amazing and you've got to be proud. The person who is going to be my finalist is.. Dara."

Watch Team Paloma's semi-final performances below....

Dara

Dara sang Nothing Compares 2 U by Sinéad O'Connor and Prince.

Hayley

Hayley's semi-final song choice was Rolling In The Deep by Adele.

Isla

Isla performed Sweet Love by Anita Baker for her semi-final performance.

Team Danny

Reigning champion Danny Jones had George, Blair and Gracie on his team.

Choosing George for the semi-final, Danny said: "This is really, really difficult. I just want to say how proud I am of you. You each have your own reasons for doing music, you've made this the hardest decision I've ever had to make. Going through to the final is going to be George."

Watch Team Danny's semi-final performances below....

George

George's semi-final song was Radio Ga Ga by Queen.

Blair

Blair performed Power Over Me by Dermot Kennedy.

Gracie

Gracie's semi-final song was Always On My Mind by Elvis Presley.

Advertisements

Team Will

will.i.am's semi-finalists were Savannah, Amos and Victoria.

Will chose Victoria for the final, saying: "My gut is split into three equal parts. The person I'm taking through is.. Victoria."

Watch Team Will's semi-final performances below....

Victoria

In the semi-final, Victoria performed Hero by Mariah Carey.

Savannah

Savannah sang Beyoncé's Smash Into You for the semi-final.

Amos

For his semi-final performance, Amos performed an original rap.

Advertisements

The Voice Kids 2020 will conclude next Saturday night on ITV with the final.

All four of the finalists will sing for the top prize.

More on: The Voice UK 2020