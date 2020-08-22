When is The Voice Kids final? Date, time and prize revealed

The Voice Kids UK 2020 final date has been confirmed.

One young singer will walk away with a special prize later this month.

Advertisements

When is The Voice Kids 2020 final?

The Voice Kids 2020 final will air on Saturday, August 29 on ITV from 7:25PM.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the final will be pre-recorded in front of a 'virtual audience'.

A selection of fans will be able to watch the show online ahead of it airing on TV and help decide the winner of the series.

Meanwhile, filming of the final will follow social distancing rules.

Advertisements

Coaches - Will.i.am, Paloma Faith, Pixie Lott and Danny Jones - will be kept two a apart and the performances will also be specially choreographed in order to allow for social distancing.

The Voice Kids prize

The prize for the winner comes to two parts, firstly a £30,000 bursary towards their musical education.

They will also enjoy a VIP family trip to Universal studios, Orlando.

But before the final, the twelve contestants must become four.

This weekend (August 22) will see the semi-final as the remaining singers will be singing to impress their coaches for one last time as each Coach selects just one act per team to make it to the final.

The competition is open to solo singers and double acts, aged 7 to 14.

You can watch past episodes online now via the ITV Hub here.

More on: The Voice UK 2020