Three acts on The Voice Kids went head to head this Saturday night in an epic battle round performance.

Team Pixie's Justine, Jemima and Jae-Jai closed the latest episode in Saturday night on ITV as the semi-finalists were chosen.

Advertisements

They performed Rise Up by Andra Day for their battle.

The stunning performance left Pixie in tears as she struggled to pick which one of the three to go through.

You can watch the performance below...

Advertisements

Pixie said after the song: "I felt everything that you sang. That was unbelievable and I'm so proud that I just sat here and witnessed that. I want to bring you all through.

"I love you all so much but I'm going to go with Justine."

The Voice Kids will return next Saturday night with the semi-finals.

The four coaches - Danny Jones, Pixie Lott, Will.i.am and Paloma Faith - currently each have three acts on their teams.

The remaining contestants will sing once more next weekend in a bid to impress their coach who will have to pick just one to make the final.

Advertisements

Four will make it to the last stage where the top prize of of a £30,000 bursary towards their musical education and a VIP getaway to Orlando await the winner.

The Voice Kids is back on TV on Saturday, August 22 at 7:25PM on ITV.

More on: The Voice UK 2020